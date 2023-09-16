Callum Tarren is in 13th place, at -4, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to bet on Callum Tarren at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Callum Tarren Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Tarren has shot under par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Tarren has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -6 261 0 12 1 1 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Tarren's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 13th.

Tarren has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Tarren finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Tarren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,257 yards, 134 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Tarren shot better than just 1% of the field (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Tarren carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Tarren carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Tarren's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that last competition, Tarren's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Tarren ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Tarren recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Tarren Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.