The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 46.5 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 5.0 points allowed per game) this season. South Carolina is compiling 32.0 points per game on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.0 points per game (86th-ranked) on defense.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream:

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia South Carolina 472.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.0 (49th) 242.0 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (79th) 129.0 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53.0 (127th) 343.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.0 (3rd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 577 yards (288.5 ypg) on 44-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Roderick Robinson II has 88 rushing yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Mekhi Mews' team-leading 102 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Rara Thomas has caught three passes for 90 yards (45.0 yards per game) this year.

Brock Bowers has compiled six catches for 80 yards, an average of 40.0 yards per game.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has compiled 698 yards on 83.3% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Dakereon Joyner has rushed for 65 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 66 yards.

Mario Anderson has racked up six carries and totaled 32 yards.

Xavier Legette has racked up 296 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Eddie Lewis has caught six passes and compiled 89 receiving yards (44.5 per game).

Ahmarean Brown's nine receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (43.0 ypg).

