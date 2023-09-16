The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0). The total has been set at 51 points for this game.

North Carolina ranks 107th in total defense this year (422.5 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 482 total yards per game. Minnesota ranks 18th-worst in points per game on offense (19), but at least it has been playing well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in points surrendered per game (8).

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -7.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -275 +225

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Mohamed Ibrahim got things done on the ground last year, rushing for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games, Tanner Morgan threw for 1,382 yards (106.3 yards per game) to go along with nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Morgan rushed for 55 yards (4.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Daniel Jackson turned 60 targets into 37 receptions, 557 yards and five touchdowns.

Treyson Potts generated 474 yards in the ground game (36.5 per game) with three touchdowns in 13 games.

Mariano Sori-Marin played in 13 games, registering 1.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 84 tackles.

With four interceptions to go with 53 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended in 13 games, Tyler Nubin was a significant contributor on defense last year.

Cody Lindenberg was on the field for 13 games and registered 70 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.

The contributions of Terell Smith, who was on the field for 13 games, included two sacks to go with three TFL, 36 tackles, and two interceptions.

