The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-1) visit the Harvard Crimson (0-0) at Harvard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Harvard totaled 382.1 yards per game on offense last season (57th in the FCS), and it surrendered 335 yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball. St. Thomas (MN)'s defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FCS with 154.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 250 total yards per game, which ranks 101st.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Harvard Key Statistics (2022)

St. Thomas (MN) Harvard 378 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.1 (79th) 282.2 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (10th) 200.2 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (63rd) 177.8 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (49th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka leads St. Thomas (MN) with 137 yards on 16-of-23 passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 32 times for 172 yards (86 per game) with one touchdown.

Hope Adebayo has piled up 62 yards (on 16 attempts) with one touchdown.

Bryce Boyd paces his squad with 70 receiving yards on four catches.

Colin Chase has caught five passes and compiled 40 receiving yards (20 per game).

Terrance Kamara's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 37 yards (18.5 ypg).

Harvard Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Charlie Dean put up 2,097 passing yards (209.7 per game), a 59.6% completion percentage, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Aidan Borguet churned out 1,170 rushing yards (117 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

Sone Ntoh collected 227 rushing yards on 63 carries last season.

Kym Wimberly reeled in 51 catches for 603 yards (60.3 per game) while being targeted 46 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Ledger Hatch tacked on 397 yards on 18 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game.

Tyler Neville's stat line last year: 302 receiving yards, 26 catches, four touchdowns, on 21 targets.

