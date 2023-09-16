As we roll into Week 3 of the college football season, there are 12 games involving teams from the Big Sky on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stetson Hatters at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North American Stallions at Portland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Eastern Washington Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at California Golden Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Washington State Cougars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Iowa Panthers at Idaho State Bengals 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ferris State Bulldogs at Montana Grizzlies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Stanford Cardinal 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UC Davis Aggies 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

