CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 3 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the CUSA. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Liberty Flames at Buffalo Bulls
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida International Panthers at UConn Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Texas Mean Green at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Murray State Racers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats
|11:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
