Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Jordan Wicks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (747 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.

Fueled by 454 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 692 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.337 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Wicks is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Wicks is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (7-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Nelson has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Peter Lambert 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt

