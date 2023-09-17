There are several strong matchups on today's Liga MX schedule, including Atletico San Luis playing Pumas UNAM.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis (5-1-1) is on the road to take on Pumas UNAM (2-3-2) at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+110)

Pumas UNAM (+110) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+230)

Atletico San Luis (+230) Draw: (+265)

Watch Queretaro FC vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC (2-1-4) travels to take on Queretaro FC (2-1-3) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Queretaro FC (+110)

Queretaro FC (+110) Underdog: Puebla FC (+225)

Puebla FC (+225) Draw: (+255)

Watch Atlas FC vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL (4-2-1) journeys to face Atlas FC (2-3-2) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+160)

Tigres UANL (+160) Underdog: Atlas FC (+170)

Atlas FC (+170) Draw: (+220)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.