In Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a win against Minnesota Lynx.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 21-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx have put together a 20-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.

A total of 22 out of the Sun's 39 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 23 out of the Lynx's 40 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

