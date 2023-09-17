How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
Udinese and Cagliari take the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Serie A schedule on Sunday.
If you're searching for live coverage of Sunday's Serie A play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Cagliari vs Udinese
Udinese (0-2-1) makes the trip to match up with Cagliari (0-1-2) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+155)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+180)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs US Lecce
US Lecce (2-1-0) makes the trip to take on AC Monza (1-0-2) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+110)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+240)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo (1-0-2) journeys to play Frosinone Calcio (1-1-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (+140)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Atalanta
Atalanta (2-0-1) travels to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-1-1) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+140)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+175)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC (0-0-3) is on the road to play AS Roma (0-1-2) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-260)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+650)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.