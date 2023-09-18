The Chengdu Open field is dwindling in Chengdu, China, as Jordan Thompson competes in a quarterfinal versus Roman Safiullin. Thompson has +900 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Thompson at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Thompson's Next Match

Thompson will meet Safiullin in the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 PM ET, after beating Dusan Lajovic in the last round 6-1, 7-6.

Thompson Stats

In the Round of 16 on Friday, Thompson defeated No. 52-ranked Lajovic, 6-1, 7-6.

Through 21 tournaments over the past year, Thompson has won once, and his record is 28-19.

Thompson is 19-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Thompson has played 24.0 games per match in his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Thompson has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Thompson has won 82.3% of his service games, and he has won 20.0% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Thompson has claimed 20.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.

