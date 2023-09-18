Division rivals New Orleans (1-0) and Carolina (0-1) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 39.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Saints' upcoming game against the Panthers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Saints vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Saints led eight times, trailed seven times, and were tied two times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Offensively, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter (15th-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Panthers were leading after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Panthers averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Saints outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last year, New Orleans put up an average of 6.1 points on offense (23rd-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.2 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points scored on offense and gave up an average of seven points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Saints won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last season, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points on offense, and it allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense.

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense (24th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense (14th-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Saints won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

New Orleans averaged 5.7 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it allowed an average of 7.1 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

The Panthers averaged 7.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Saints vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Saints led after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in seven games (4-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

New Orleans averaged 10.4 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 8.6 points on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Panthers had the lead seven times (5-2 in those games), were behind eight times (2-6), and were tied two times (0-2).

In the first half last year, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 9.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Saints won the second half in nine games last season (5-4 record in those games). They were outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6).

New Orleans averaged 10.3 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it allowed 10.5 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost that half nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Panthers averaged 11.4 points on offense and surrendered an average of 12.4 points on defense in the second half last season.

