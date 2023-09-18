A couple of hot hitters, Carlos Correa and Spencer Steer, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins play the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -155 +125 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 100 total times this season. They've gone 60-40 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 28-22 (56%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In the 150 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-68-7).

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 36-39 32-31 47-39 60-55 19-15

