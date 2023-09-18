Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .424.

The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (705 total runs).

The Twins are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Ryan is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Ryan enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval

