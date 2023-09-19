As we approach Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Giants (Alex Cobb) against the Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen).

Read on to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for September 19.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (3-0) to the hill as they face the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (9-6) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

NYM: Lucchesi MIA: Garrett 7 (35 IP) Games/IP 29 (149.2 IP) 2.83 ERA 3.67 6.2 K/9 8.8

For a full report of the Lucchesi vs Garrett matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 NYM Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Marlins

Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (5-7) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Fernando Cruz (0-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.

MIN: Maeda CIN: Cruz 19 (96 IP) Games/IP 53 (60 IP) 4.50 ERA 4.05 9.7 K/9 13.2

For a full preview of the Maeda vs Cruz matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds

MIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Twins at Reds

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-13) to the bump as they play the Rays, who will look to Taj Bradley (5-7) when the teams meet Tuesday.

LAA: Sandoval TB: Bradley 26 (136.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (90.2 IP) 4.68 ERA 5.46 7.8 K/9 11.7

For a full preview of the Sandoval vs Bradley matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -225

-225 LAA Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Angels at Rays

White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jose Urena (0-6) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jackson Rutledge (0-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

CHW: Urena WSH: Rutledge 7 (28.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (3.2 IP) 8.48 ERA 17.18 6.3 K/9 4.9

For a full preview of the Urena vs Rutledge matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Nationals

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) when the teams meet Tuesday.

TOR: Kikuchi NYY: Schmidt 29 (153.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (146 IP) 3.81 ERA 4.56 9.5 K/9 8.8

For a full breakdown of the Kikuchi vs Schmidt matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (17-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Sanchez ATL: Strider 16 (87.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (169 IP) 3.40 ERA 3.78 8.6 K/9 13.8

For a full breakdown of the Sanchez vs Strider matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 PHI Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Braves

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Steven Cruz (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

CLE: Allen KC: Cruz 23 (122.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (7 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.14 8.7 K/9 11.6

For a full report of the Allen vs Cruz matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals

CLE Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at Royals

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-3) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

PIT: TBD CHC: Assad - Games/IP 27 (95.2 IP) - ERA 3.10 - K/9 6.7

For a full report of the TBD vs Assad matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 PIT Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Cubs

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Drew Rom (1-2) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

MIL: Megill STL: Rom 28 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.2 IP) 3.13 ERA 5.96 13.6 K/9 7.1

For a full report of the Megill vs Rom matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (5-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

BOS: Houck TEX: Eovaldi 18 (93 IP) Games/IP 22 (130.2 IP) 4.94 ERA 2.96 8.4 K/9 8.1

For a full report of the Houck vs Eovaldi matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers

Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (14-9) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (11-11) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

BAL: Gibson HOU: Brown 30 (175.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (146.1 IP) 4.98 ERA 4.67 7.4 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -155

-155 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Astros

Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-3) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (14-9) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

COL: Feltner SD: Snell 8 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (167 IP) 5.86 ERA 2.48 8.4 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Padres

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (7-6) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (15-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

SF: Cobb ARI: Gallen 27 (149.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (192.2 IP) 3.62 ERA 3.50 7.8 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 SF Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (13-7) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (4-5) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

SEA: Castillo OAK: Blackburn 30 (181.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (95.2 IP) 3.13 ERA 4.33 9.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Athletics

Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (4-7) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (12-11) when the teams face off Tuesday.

DET: Olson LAD: Lynn 19 (92 IP) Games/IP 30 (171.2 IP) 4.30 ERA 5.92 8.9 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.