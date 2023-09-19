How to Watch the Twins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Fernando Cruz takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in MLB play with 215 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB, slugging .424.
- The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (708 total runs).
- The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda (5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Maeda is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.
- Maeda is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|-
