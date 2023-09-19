Fernando Cruz takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB play with 215 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB, slugging .424.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (708 total runs).

The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Maeda is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Maeda is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.