The Connecticut Sun will visit the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota's 80.2 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 79 Connecticut allows to opponents.

Minnesota is shooting 43.5% from the field, which equals what Connecticut's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Lynx have a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.5% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.4 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.1%).

The Lynx are 10-8 in games when the team makes more than 32.1% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 33.6 rebounds a contest, 0.7 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

While the Lynx are averaging 80.2 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 80.7 a contest.

Minnesota has played worse defensively over its last 10 games, giving up 86.3 points per contest, 1.3 more points than its season average of 85.

The Lynx are sinking 7.8 treys per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1 more than their average for the season (6.8). Likewise, they have a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 games (33.9%) compared to their season average from three-point land (32.5%).

Lynx Injuries