TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will play Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 17-24 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 76 of its 152 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 37-40 32-31 48-40 61-56 19-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.