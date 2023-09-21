Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Dakota County, Minnesota this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mayo High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tartan High School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
