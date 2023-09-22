Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Becker County, Minnesota this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Becker County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Frazee-Vergas High School at Warroad High School