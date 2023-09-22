Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Brown County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cathedral High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James High School at Sleepy Eye St Mary's School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
