Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Le Sueur County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Le Sueur County, Minnesota this week? We have what you need here.
Le Sueur County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Janesville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
