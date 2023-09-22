Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lyon County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Canby High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.