Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Murray County, Minnesota this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Olmsted County
  • Dakota County

    • Murray County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Murray County Central High School at Adrian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Adrian, MN
    • Conference: Red Rock
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fulda High School at Edgerton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Edgerton, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.