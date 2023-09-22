There is high school football competition in Saint Louis County, Minnesota this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Olmsted County

    • Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Cass Lake High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mountain Iron, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Littlefork-Big Falls High School at North Woods High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Cook, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.