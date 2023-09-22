This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Scott County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Olmsted County

    • Scott County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minnetonka, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.