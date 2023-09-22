The Los Angeles Angels and Randal Grichuk take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fourth-best in MLB action with 218 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .424.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 720 (4.7 per game).

The Twins are 15th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 31st of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Lopez is trying to secure his 20th quality start of the season.

Lopez is seeking his 22nd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Davis Daniel 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.