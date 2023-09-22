The Minnesota Twins (81-72) and Los Angeles Angels (69-84) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Target Field.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (10-8) for the Twins and Davis Daniel for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-8, 3.63 ERA) vs Daniel - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (10-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.63 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

He has earned a quality start 19 times in 30 starts this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .245 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (eighth in the league) with 221 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Angels in one game, and they have gone 5-for-22 with two RBI over six innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Davis Daniel

Daniel will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 26 years old.

