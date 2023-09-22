Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Wadena County, Minnesota this week.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Laporte High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkers Prairie High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wadena, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Lake County Central High School at Menahga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Menahga, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
