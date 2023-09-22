Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Waseca County, Minnesota and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
St. Clair Public High School at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: New Richland, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Janesville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
