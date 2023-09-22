Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wright County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wright County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Wright County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Centennial High School at St. Michael Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Saint Michael, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.