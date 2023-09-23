Our projection model predicts the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take down the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ryan Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+11.5) Under (39.5) Minnesota 22, Northwestern 16

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Golden Gophers have no wins against the spread this year.

Minnesota has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Not one of the Golden Gophers' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Minnesota games this season has been 47.8, 8.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 23.1% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Northwestern is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

The Wildcats have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average total in Northwestern games this year is 4.3 more points than the point total of 39.5 in this outing.

Golden Gophers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 17.0 15.7 19.0 8.0 13.0 31.0 Northwestern 19.7 23.0 38.0 7.0 10.5 31.0

