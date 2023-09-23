The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) and the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Minnesota ranks 23rd-worst in total offense (322.3 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 53rd with 322 yards allowed per contest. Northwestern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 19.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 71st with 23 points ceded per contest.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Minnesota Northwestern 322.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (124th) 322 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 173.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100 (119th) 148.7 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 446 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 56 times for 334 yards (111.3 per game), scoring two times.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Corey Crooms' leads his squad with 154 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 23 targets).

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 36.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's nine catches have yielded 56 yards.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 408 yards on 48-of-87 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 33 times for 147 yards (49 per game).

Jack Lausch has racked up six carries and totaled 57 yards with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 141 (47 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times.

Joseph Himon II has put up a 94-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught two passes on four targets.

A.J. Henning has racked up 82 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

