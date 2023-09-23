The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-2) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

St. Thomas (MN) ranks 92nd in scoring offense (16.3 points per game) and 83rd in scoring defense (31.7 points allowed per game) this year. Morehead State has been thriving on defense, surrendering only 225.5 total yards per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 55th by racking up 365 total yards per game.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Morehead State 270.7 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365 (100th) 218.7 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (11th) 120.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (52nd) 150.3 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell has thrown for 251 yards (83.7 ypg) to lead St. Thomas (MN), completing 55.1% of his passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has 216 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has collected 124 yards on 31 carries, scoring two times.

Andrew McElroy's leads his squad with 114 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of zero targets).

Bryce Boyd has put together an 82-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on four targets.

Colin Chase has racked up 10 grabs for 72 yards, an average of 24 yards per game.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 423 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 19 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has run for 91 yards across 12 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kyle Daly leads his team with 88 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Ryan Upp has caught eight passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 58 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

