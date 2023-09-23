When the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and Los Angeles Angels (69-85) meet at Target Field on Saturday, September 23, Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while the Angels will send Kenny Rosenberg to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+180). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-7, 2.79 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 103 times and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Twins have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Angels have come away with 32 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

