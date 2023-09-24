Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (82-73) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 24.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-10) for the Twins and Tyler Anderson (6-6) for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 728 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule