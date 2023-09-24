Twins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury take the field at Target Field against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
The Angels are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-250). An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.
Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 104 total times this season. They've gone 62-42 in those games.
- Minnesota has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- Minnesota has played in 155 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-71-7).
- The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|44-33
|38-40
|33-32
|49-40
|62-56
|20-16
