Vikings vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be featured when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Several of the best contributors for the Vikings and the Chargers will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to place player prop bets.
Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds
- Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185
Joshua Kelley Touchdown Odds
- Kelley Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kelley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Kirk Cousins
|293.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-113)
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|100.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|Mike Williams
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|284.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
