In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that features two thrilling contests, the Dallas Wings versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to see.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 CON Record: 27-13

27-13 NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 NYL Odds to Win: -362

-362 CON Odds to Win: +273

+273 Total: 163.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings

The Wings take to the home court of the Aces on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 DAL Record: 22-18

22-18 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 LVA Odds to Win: -596

-596 DAL Odds to Win: +424

+424 Total: 174.5 points

