As of now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 361.5 yards per game.

Last year the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games played for the Rams.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks registered 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +3500 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +3500 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2500 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

