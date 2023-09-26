Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 80-34, a 70.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
  • Atlanta has scored the most runs (909) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The past 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Cubs have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.
  • Chicago has a mark of 15-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (792 total).
  • The Cubs have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
September 24 @ Nationals L 3-2 Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
October 1 Nationals - TBA vs Trevor Williams

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 Pirates L 13-7 Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates L 8-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies W 6-0 Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
September 23 Rockies W 6-3 Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
September 24 Rockies W 4-3 Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
September 26 @ Braves - Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
September 27 @ Braves - Jameson Taillon vs Max Fried
September 28 @ Braves - Marcus Stroman vs Charlie Morton
September 29 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Freddy Peralta
September 30 @ Brewers - Jordan Wicks vs Wade Miley
October 1 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes

