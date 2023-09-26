After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Polanco will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .217 with one homer in his last games.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 74.0% of his games this season (57 of 77), with more than one hit 16 times (20.8%).

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Polanco has an RBI in 30 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .284 AVG .236 .357 OBP .323 .554 SLG .375 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 42/17 K/BB 43/18 2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings