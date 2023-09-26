Max Kepler vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .275 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 walks.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 72 of 122 games this year (59.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- In 18.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.7%).
- In 41.8% of his games this year (51 of 122), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.281
|AVG
|.228
|.347
|OBP
|.304
|.538
|SLG
|.420
|25
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|28
|48/20
|K/BB
|55/22
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (4-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
