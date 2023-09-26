Michael A. Taylor vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (60 of 115), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.240
|AVG
|.196
|.287
|OBP
|.260
|.486
|SLG
|.380
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|68/11
|K/BB
|57/12
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (4-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
