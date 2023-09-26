Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (83-73) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at 7:40 PM (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Paul Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 105 times this season and won 63, or 60%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 6-3 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 737 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
