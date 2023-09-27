Alex Kirilloff vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Estes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 61.4% of his games this season (51 of 83), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (32.5%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.239
|AVG
|.296
|.320
|OBP
|.373
|.425
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|36/16
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- Estes (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.