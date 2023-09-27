The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .278 AVG .236 .355 OBP .323 .543 SLG .375 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 43/18 K/BB 43/18 2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings