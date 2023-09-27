On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Estes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Farmer is batting .412 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Farmer has had a hit in 61 of 109 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.8%).

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had an RBI in 31 games this year (28.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43 of 109 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .281 AVG .229 .355 OBP .279 .431 SLG .392 13 XBH 13 5 HR 6 20 RBI 24 42/11 K/BB 43/11 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings