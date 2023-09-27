Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Joey Estes on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Other Twins Players vs the Athletics

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .289 AVG .254 .377 OBP .359 .531 SLG .423 15 XBH 14 7 HR 5 16 RBI 23 46/13 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 2

