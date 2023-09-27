Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth-best in MLB play with 224 total home runs.

Minnesota's .425 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (748 total).

The Twins are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Lopez is trying to secure his 21st quality start of the season.

Lopez will aim to go five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

